Fox is one of 52 defendants entangled in the breathtaking scheme, in which rich parents cut hefty checks to admitted ringleader William “Rick” Singer to have their children falsely designated as sports recruits at elective schools, or to pad their kids’ SAT and ACT scores. Singer, who cooperated with law enforcement and recorded conversations with parents and others involved, called it a “side door” into the colleges.

Martin Fox, 62, of Houston, will plead Friday afternoon in US District Court in Boston to a sole count of racketeering conspiracy, legal filings show. His lawyers didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The former president of a private tennis academy in Texas is slated to plead guilty Friday to his role in the college admissions cheating scandal that outraged the public, ensnared the rich and famous, and sparked heated debates about class privilege in higher education.

In an October statement, US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office laid out Fox’s alleged wrongdoing.

Fox, the feds said, introduced Singer in 2015 to “a tennis coach at the University of Texas (U-Texas), who facilitated the admission of a student to U-Texas as a purported athletic recruit in exchange for a bribe. In return for assisting with the bribe transaction, Singer paid Fox $100,000.”

It wasn’t the last time Fox got in the action, according to the government.

“Fox arranged additional similar bribes, on two occasions, with a varsity sports coach at the University of San Diego (USD),” the statement said. “Specifically, in exchange for a bribe paid through Fox, the USD coach designated the son of one of Singer’s clients, who did not play the sport, as an athletic recruit for the team, thereby facilitating his admission to USD. Singer paid Fox $100,000 for arranging the bribe. In 2017, in exchange for the promise of another bribe, the varsity coach designated another student as a recruit to manage the coach’s team, thereby facilitating her admission to USD.”

Prosecutors said that while “the student ultimately decided not to attend USD, Singer paid the varsity coach $10,000 for his help.”

A number of defendants have already pleaded guilty in connection with the scam, including Hollywood actress Felicity Huffman, who served less than two weeks in prison for paying a $15,000 bribe to boost her daughter’s SAT score.

