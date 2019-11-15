“The baby is OK, as far as I know,” he said.

A baby who was in the home at 7 Stockholm St. at the time of the fire was unharmed. The child appears to be doing well and is being monitored, according to Mike Vigneux, a spokesman for the city.

A woman who was injured in the fire that killed Worcester Lieutenant Jason Menard on Wednesday remains hospitalized, a city official said Friday morning.

Vigneux said he did not know if the woman and baby are related to each other, or how they got out of the burning building.

“How they got out is unclear,” he said.

Vigneux said he did not know what hospital the woman was taken to or what kind of injuries she suffered. Her condition is also unknown, he said.

Firefighter Chris Pace was also injured while battling the Nov. 13 house fire.

Pace went out a third-story window, sustaining injuries to his ribs and lungs, according to Michael Papagni, president of Local 1009, the union for city firefighters.

