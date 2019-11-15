Christopher Pace is in “good spirits and continues to recover from his injuries,” according to the city’s statement.

A Worcester firefighter, who was injured while battling a four-alarm blaze Wednesday that killed one of his colleagues, remained hospitalized in stable condition Friday, city officials said.

Pace escaped the inferno at 7 Stockholm St. through a third-floor window with the help of Lieutenant Jason Menard, who was killed in the fire, officials said.

Fire officials credited Menard with saving Pace and another firefighter when they became trapped on the third floor of the burning building.

Pace sustained injuries to his ribs and lungs, one union official said. One woman who lived in the three-family home was seriously injured.

“The Worcester Fire Department, Firefighter Pace, and his family would like to acknowledge and thank all the support and well wishes they have received from the community over the last three days,” the statement said.

Pace has been a member of the Fire Department since March 2018.

A wake for Menard will be held Sunday. Calling hours will be held at Mercadante Funeral Home from 3 to 7 p.m., city officials said.

Funeral services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church on Temple Street. Menard will be laid to rest at St. John’s Cemetery on Cambridge Street.

Menard joined the Worcester Fire Department in 2010.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

