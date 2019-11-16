A 45-year-old Duxbury man was arrested Friday on a charge of possession of child pornography after officials seized hundreds of videos and images from his laptop and home, the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts announced.

Louis Ackerman Jr. made his first appearance in US District Court in Boston on Friday. A hearing on his detention will be scheduled next week, prosecutors said in a press release.

A search warrant executed on his home turned up turned up hundreds of videos and images depicting child pornography on his laptop and computer printed pages under his bed, officials said.