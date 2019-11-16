Westwood and Needham fire departments provided mutual aid at the scene. The fire was brought under control in one hour, and no one was injured. The building was a “total loss,” and had to be torn down, Lynch said.

The Dedham Fire Department received a call at 1:50 a.m. reporting heavy fire coming through the roof in the two-and-a-half story wood frame barn, according to Deputy Chief Stephen Lynch.

A large fire destroyed a barn used to store equipment at the historic Endicott Estate in Dedham early Saturday morning, officials said.

The barn, built in 1903, is part of the town-owned estate that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The estate’s 19th century manor home is a popular venue for weddings and other events,

Last week, there were several weddings but Lynch said he was unaware of any events this weekend. Lynch said the barn fire should not affect weddings or the estate’s other operations because the barn was a 100 yards away from any other building.

“It was far enough away that it wouldn't affect even the parking of the actual estate itself,” he said.

There were no smoke detectors or sprinklers, Lynch said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

