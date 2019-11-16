In honor of fallen Worcester fire Lieutenant Jason Menard, JetBlue sent its “Bravest Blue” airplane to the city’s airport Saturday afternoon.

The red plane, a tribute to the New York City Fire Department, first took flight in 2013, according to JetBlue’s website.

On Saturday, JetBlue Flight 2020 from Fort Lauderdale landed at Worcester Regional Airport at 4:10 p.m., according to the airline’s website.