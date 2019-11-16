In honor of fallen Worcester fire Lieutenant Jason Menard, JetBlue sent its “Bravest Blue” airplane to the city’s airport Saturday afternoon.
The red plane, a tribute to the New York City Fire Department, first took flight in 2013, according to JetBlue’s website.
On Saturday, JetBlue Flight 2020 from Fort Lauderdale landed at Worcester Regional Airport at 4:10 p.m., according to the airline’s website.
Menard, 39, was killed in an early morning house fire Wednesday. He leaves behind a wife and three children.
His wake will be held Sunday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mercadante Funeral Home in Worcester. A funeral Mass is scheduled for Monday at St. John’s Catholic Church in Worcester.
The city tweeted out its appreciation for the support it has received since Menard’s death.
“Thank you to everyone across the country and world who are showing their love and support for @WorcesterFD & family of Lt. Menard,” the city said.
