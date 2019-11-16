Officers at the scene saw the violence occur, and one officer fired several shots, killing the suspect, according to the Worcester district attorney’s office. The survivor of the domestic violence was taken Friday to a hospital for treatment. It was not known why the victim was being treated.

Westborough police officers at 12:10 p.m. Friday responded to a report of a domestic violence incident at Windsor Ridge, a neighborhood just off of Route 9.

WESTBOROUGH — Less than a day after a police officer shot and killed a suspect while responding to a domestic violence incident Friday, residents of an apartment complex remained on edge as investigators continued their probe into the shooting.

Advertisement

Westborough Police Chief Jeffrey Lourie told reporters Friday that the matter was not “a random, isolated incident.”

Lindsay Corcoran, a spokeswoman for Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr., said Saturday the investigation was ongoing. No further information on the incident or suspect was released Saturday.

Investigators have not released the name of the officer who fired or said whether that officer remains on duty. Lourie directed comment to Early’s office, and Corcoran said she did not have information on the officer’s status Saturday.

Officials also have not released any information on the suspect’s identity because the district attorney’s office had not confirmed that all family notifications had been made, Corcoran said, and no updates were expected before Monday.

In separate interviews Saturday, two residents said the suspect lived in the neighborhood.

Solomon Appiah, 55, said in an interview at his front door that the person shot by the officer lived nearby. Appiah said he would see the suspect in passing, and they would often say hello to one another.

“I always see him walking around. I never suspected something like this,” Appiah said.

When he arrived home Friday, he said, numerous police officers were in the neighborhood, and the block of apartments near the shooting scene had been cordoned off with police tape. Officers allowed him to pass the barrier to enter his home, Appiah said.

Advertisement

“It is shocking; it is surprising,” he said of the shooting.

On Saturday morning, no one came to the door of the apartment neighbors said was the suspect’s home. The spot is close to a playground, and a police officer sitting in a marked cruiser was parked nearby.

When the midday shooting occurred Friday, many residents were at work. One neighbor who was home at the time was Joel Williams, 23, who said he was sound asleep after wrapping up a night shift at work, he said.

He was woken up when he heard loud yelling nearby, he said.

“I thought it was a normal argument, but this was louder,” he said.

Akhalesh Barek, 36, said many residents remain uncertain what to think about the incident.

“We don’t know what happened, what made the officer to shoot,” he said.

Vidhya Parthiban, 37, said police have reassured residents that there is no danger.

But the shooting is “really scary” for her and her family, she said. Her young children play there, and she remains worried about the violence.

“It’s really shocking; it’s close to our house,” she said.

Danny McDonald of the Globe staff contributed to this report. John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.