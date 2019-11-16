Part of Summer Street in downtown Boston was closed Saturday morning after a steam leak left unknown debris on the street, according the Boston fire department.

The area near 99 Summer St. was blocked off at about 5:30 a.m. when debris became visible as it settled on a car near the steam leak, which happened earlier in the morning, said spokesman Brian Alkins.

The leak was shut down, but with authorities unsure what substance was released from the underground pipe where the leak originated, the block remained closed at 9 a.m., Alkins said in a brief phone interview.