Part of Summer Street in downtown Boston was closed Saturday morning after a steam leak left unknown debris on the street, according the Boston fire department.
The area near 99 Summer St. was blocked off at about 5:30 a.m. when debris became visible as it settled on a car near the steam leak, which happened earlier in the morning, said spokesman Brian Alkins.
The leak was shut down, but with authorities unsure what substance was released from the underground pipe where the leak originated, the block remained closed at 9 a.m., Alkins said in a brief phone interview.
“We are concerned it may be asbestos,” he said.
Alkins said he did not know what the purpose of the pipe is, but said it is operated by the company Veolia. The area will remain shut down until the company is able to determine whether the debris is safe, he said.
Veolia could not immediately be reached Saturday morning.
