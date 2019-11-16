A 5-year-old boy was found dead in his home in Dover, N.H., Saturday morning, officials said.
The Dover police and fire departments responded to the boy’s residence on Summer Street around 9:05 a.m. after family members found him unresponsive, according to Dover police.
The Dover Police Department and the state’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are currently investigating the death, police said in a statement.
An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday, according to the statement.
No further information was immediately available Saturday afternoon.
