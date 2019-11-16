A day after temperatures reached the mid-50s, breaking a stretch of wintry chill, cold weather returned Saturday, with a high expected only near 36 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

A north wind up to 14 miles per hour could add to the chill, forecasters said, and four ferries to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, three from the Steamship Authority and one from Hy-Line Cruises, were cancelled due to weather conditions Saturday morning, according to the companies.

But it is expected to be the last shot of cold air before temperatures return to near 50 next week, according to forecasters.