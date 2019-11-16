Canadian enterprise computing company OpenText has agreed to purchase Boston’s Carbonite , a pioneering provider of cloud-based data backup services for homes and businesses, in a deal worth $1.42 billion. The acquisition comes just months after the resignation of Carbonite chief executive Mohamad Ali. Founded in 2005, Carbonite was among the first companies to offer consumers an easy way to back up their personal computers by storing the data in the Internet cloud. Ali took the reins from Carbonite founder David Friend in 2014. At the time, Friend was under pressure to put Carbonite on the auction block, but under Ali’s leadership, the company shifted its strategy, to focus primarily on data backups for small- and medium-sized businesses. In addition, Carbonite branched into the data security business, with its $618.5 million acquisition in March of Webroot, a Colorado maker of antimalware products. Webroot was the biggest of several acquisitions by Carbonite as the company sought to become a full-service provider of data protection. These included rival backup companies MailStore, Data Castle, eVault, and Mozy. In July, Ali quit the company to take over as chief of tech media and research firm IDG in Framingham. At about the same time, Carbonite predicted that 2019 revenues would come in about 5 percent lower than previously estimated, leading to a steep fall in the company’s share price. On Monday — following news of the deal — Carbonite shares rose by about 25 percent, ending the trading day at $22.92, up 24.73 percent. — HIAWATHA BRAY

HOUSING

Boston chooses developer for first LGBTQ-friendly senior complex

Boston city officials Wednesday designated a developer to turn a former Hyde Park middle school into the first LGBTQ-friendly senior housing complex in New England. The unanimous vote by the city’s Public Facilities Commission was a victory for members of the city’s LGBTQ community, who have been pushing for such a project for more than five years. The state’s LGBT Aging Commission estimates that 65,000 older LGBTQ adults live in Massachusetts, many of whom can’t depend on family members as caregivers. While the new apartments will be open to all residents over 62, there will be special “cultural competency” training for staff and residents to assure that LGBTQ seniors can feel comfortable there. “There’s a pent-up demand for senior housing that’s affordable but also safe and welcoming for LGBT seniors,” said Aileen Montour, president of LGBTQ Senior Housing Inc., a nonprofit that will be a co-owner and work in partnership with the developer on programs and services for the development. “This is a first for Boston, for Massachusetts, and for New England.” Commissioners selected Pennrose LLC, a multifamily housing developer based in Philadelphia, to oversee the adaptive reuse of the William Barton Rogers School at 15 Everett St., which closed in 2015. Pennrose, chosen over two competing bidders, had strong backing from community activists because of its track record in LGBTQ-friendly housing developments. The plan calls for a $32 million renovation, financed through a mix of federal, state, and local tax credits and loans as well as private borrowing. It will create 74 affordable and market-rate apartments that will be ready in the next few years. — ROBERT WEISMAN

HOUSING

Searchable database for subsidized apartments to launch next year

If you want to rent a studio apartment for $2,000 a month, there are loads of websites to help. But if you’re looking for something more affordable, an online search usually proves to be fruitless. That will soon change. The Kuehn Charitable Foundation and several state housing agencies and affordable housing advocates are getting ready to launch what will be Massachusetts’ biggest searchable database of deed-restricted affordable housing. Dubbed The Housing Navigator, it aims to be a one-stop online shop for all affordable housing in the state, easing an often-tedious search for subsidized apartments. It’s a challenge Nora Lutz deals with daily. As manager of housing search services at AIDS Action Committee of Massachusetts, Lutz leads a team of eight caseworkers who help clients find a place to live. AIDS Action has been doing this for 10 years, she said, so it knows buildings and property managers and has developed a “relatively complex internal system” to track waitlists and eligibility criteria. But Lutz knows that there’s a lot that the organization misses and that most people don’t have anywhere near this kind of indepth information at their disposal. That’s a major reason why Kuehn and Citizens Housing and Planning Association — a housing advocacy group — are partnering with state agencies that finance affordable housing in Massachusetts to create a comprehensive, searchable database of what are probably hundreds of thousands of income-restricted, rent-subsidized apartments across the state. They’re gathering data and starting to test the website with potential users — both tenants and the housing advocates who work with them — with a goal of launching it some time next year.

— TIM LOGAN

GENE THERAPY

FDA halts clinical trial for Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug after patient injuries

The Food and Drug Administration has halted a clinical trial involving a Duchenne muscular dystrophy gene therapy from Solid Biosciences after a patient suffered serious kidney and blood-related injuries, the company said Tuesday. This is the third time that the Cambridge-based Solid Biosciences has run into a serious safety problem with its gene therapy. The FDA placed similar clinical holds on the same trial after each prior incident, but later allowed the company to proceed with patient dosing. The gene therapy uses an inactivated virus to deliver a miniaturized but functional version of the dystrophin gene to muscle cells. The gene therapy is designed to be a one-time and potentially curative treatment for all Duchenne patients, regardless of the mutation that causes their disease. Sarepta Therapeutics, also based in Cambridge, and Pfizer are also developing their own gene therapies targeted at Duchenne. (In August, the FDA rejected Sarepta’s second drug to treat the disease, a decision that came as a surprise to many observers.) Duchenne is a rare and deadly muscle-wasting condition caused by mutations in the dystrophin gene that result in a progressive loss of muscle function and weakness, including in the heart and skeleton. It strikes about 1 in 3,500 to 5,000 boys, who typically lose the ability to walk by age 12 and don’t live past 25. Six patients have been dosed with Solid Bioscience’s gene therapy, starting with three at a lower dose; interim results in those patients were previously reported and found to be disappointing. Three more patients were then treated at a higher dose. The sixth patient became ill soon after being treated in October, experiencing an over-activation of the immune system, an “acute kidney injury,” reductions in platelets and red blood cells, and “cardio-pulmonary insufficiency,” the company said. — ADAM FEUERSTEIN, STAT