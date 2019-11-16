The Wrentham Police Department was notified about the note around 6:30 p.m. Friday, the statement said.

The crumpled note was found behind a toilet in the boys bathroom by a custodian , according to a statement Saturday from Bill McGrath, a Wrentham Police Department chief.

Police are investigating after a threatening note was found in a bathroom at King Philip Regional High School in Wrentham Friday, officials said.

“The note does not include specific acts of violence, does not reference specific weapons, however; the language is clearly threatening in nature, contains vulgar words and expresses negative references toward the wrestling team,” the statement said.

Students and staff at the school are being interviewed by police, and surveillance footage is also being analyzed as part of the investigation, according to the statement.

The school said it is working closely with police to investigate the incident, and will provide more information when it becomes available, according to a post on the school’s website.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wrentham Police Department at 508-384-2121.

Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.