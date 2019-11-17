Executive director Amr Alfass, who organized the event, said he was inspired by a verse in the Koran that different nations were put on earth for the purpose that they “get to know each other.”

Though unified in faith, the worshippers at New England’s largest mosque came Saturday afternoon to share their differences at the center’s first cultural festival, where Muslims from 26 different countries presented their food, tea, music, and more.

In the polished black tile floors of the Islamic Society of Boston Cultural Center in Roxbury were reflected dozens of flags as a crowd of Muslims celebrated the cultural richness among them.

At two dozen tables, which represented countries from Eretria to Malaysia, members of the community plied one another with variations of tea (ginger here, saffron there), explanations of clothing, and insights into the countries where they were born.

Dania Hassani, 36, of North Weymouth, compared the food at her Indonesian table with her Morroccan counterparts (”same spices, just different amount”). Defiantly, Sumaya Teli, 36, hosted a Kashmir booth, which she emphasized was distinct from India and Pakistan, which each claim the region.

Visiting the Bosnia and Herzegovina table, Abdalla Hussein, 70, of Jamaica Plain, said such richness should be on display all year round.

“Each country has to be visible,” he told the woman working the table, “not one day but everyday.”

Hussein, who originally hails from Somalia, reflected on the diversity of all those who pray together at the mosque. “They just see each other praying,” he told a reporter, as the crowd pressed towards the next taste of the world. “They don’t go tell you where they are from and make those personal connections.

“This gives me a very good impression.”

The event was a bright spot in a difficult time at the mosque, after the recent departure of the imam, according to Alfass, a former pharmacist who became executive director three years ago.

The sharing of cultures, which he said he wants to be a core mission of the center, will help bring the community together, said Alfass. Nearby, a performance of Moroccan anasheed, a praise to the Islamic prophet Muhammad with vocals and percussion, dueled with the sound of young children hula-hooping to Miley Cyrus.

“When you go pray in 20 minutes, this will be a bonding of the hearts,” he said.

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.