The crash occurred at the Country Club Sooper on Main Street, according to the picture posted by police around noon. While damage to the store was shown, no employees or customers were injured, police said.

The driver of a black pickup truck was injured after crashing into the storefront of a building in Upton on Sunday, according to social media posts from the Upton Police Department.

Employees of the store could not immediately be reached for comment Sunday evening.

The operator of the truck, who has not been identified, was transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said. The driver’s condition was not known as of Sunday evening, police said.

No further information was available Sunday evening, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

