In Marshfield this week (photo above), voters are dealing with such a measure — whether to override the Proposition 2½ state law — and approve a tax hike that would allow the town to borrow about $41 million toward building a new police station and public works facility, adding on to the senior center, and repairing some sea walls in the South Shore town.

Do local property taxes ever decrease? Not usually. More likely, they increase, and were it not for a state law prohibiting Massachusetts cities and towns from raising taxes year over year by more than 2.5 percent without local voters’ approval, tax bills could well climb out of control.

Town officials say the actual cost of the projects is $50 million, but some of the financing would come from other sources. The average homeowner’s annual tax bill, now about $6,100 for a home valued at $456,000, would increase by about $205 per year for the next 30 years, they say.

The borrowing first needs to be greenlighted by at least two-thirds of a Special Town Meeting on Monday, and if it’s granted it would need final approval from a townwide ballot question on Saturday.

One interesting aspect of this proposal is that town leaders decided to lump the projects together, saying they wanted to ensure they would be treated equally. That has led to some griping. While they have little or no objection to building new facilities for the police and public works departments, which have operated out of structures built in 1958 and 1967, respectively, or expanding the increasingly crowded senior center, some voters question the $3.5 million expenditure to repair or replace sea walls, which primarily benefit owners of oceanfront property, some of whom have annoyed other residents by treating their section of sea wall as if it were an extension of their real estate.

The Town Meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the high school gymnasium. A special presentation celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote begins at 6:45 p.m. For more information, visit www.marshfield-ma.gov.

Heard it on the sidewalk: In Arlington, there’s a public works project involving less controversy: sidewalk improvements in the town center. An information session will be held on Wednesday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the town hall auditorium, when residents and businesses can learn more about this component of ongoing enhancements the town is making along the Massachusetts Avenue corridor. The first phase is scheduled to begin in spring 2020, and the second, which calls for reconstruction of Broadway Plaza, will be carried out in 2021. VHB, the town’s consultant on the project, has prepared a preliminary design of the sidewalk upgrades. Staff from the town’s public works and planning and community development departments will also help provide an overview of the construction. Visit www.arlingtonma.gov/projects.

Marketing plans: Winter isn’t here yet, technically, but tell that to the commuters shivering on train platforms, or the stall keepers at the few outdoor farmers’ markets still open. Many such markets are closed for the year, while some have moved indoors.

In Braintree, they are celebrating the end of the season with a free hayride. The final market — in front of and inside the town hall at 1 JFK Memorial Drive — takes place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The organizers say there’ll be “a full harvest of local foods,” as well as gift baskets and local crafts. The Braintree Electric Light Department is sponsoring the free horse-drawn hayride and live music. Visit www.braintreefarmersmarket.org.

On the North Shore, the Salem Winter Market, a seasonal extension of the regular farmers’ market that operates each year from mid-June to mid-October in Derby Square, returns for two Saturdays, Nov. 23 and on Dec. 14, inside the square’s Old Town Hall. There will be vendors selling foods and artisan crafts, including seasonal produce, baked goods, wreaths, handmade soaps, honey, pickles, gourmet ravioli, and artisan chocolates. Visit www.salem.org.

L. Kim Tan can be reached at tan@globe.com.