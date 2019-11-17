Hope and sadness filled the atmosphere as a crowd of about 300 people, including Senator Ed Markey, filled the bright halls of the Cathedral Church of St. Paul in downtown Boston on Sunday evening for a Transgender Day of Remembrance event.

Friends and strangers, all wearing tags bearing their names and pronouns, chatted and greeted one another before the event’s start at 5 p.m. Overhead, a slideshow paid tribute to the more than 300 transgender individuals who have died this year.

The annual Day of Remembrance, which honors victims of transgender violence, is itself a reminder of all the work that is left to be done, according to Mandy Wilkens, co-chair of the event’s planning committee.