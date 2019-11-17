Hope and sadness filled the atmosphere as a crowd of about 300 people, including Senator Ed Markey, filled the bright halls of the Cathedral Church of St. Paul in downtown Boston on Sunday evening for a Transgender Day of Remembrance event.
Friends and strangers, all wearing tags bearing their names and pronouns, chatted and greeted one another before the event’s start at 5 p.m. Overhead, a slideshow paid tribute to the more than 300 transgender individuals who have died this year.
The annual Day of Remembrance, which honors victims of transgender violence, is itself a reminder of all the work that is left to be done, according to Mandy Wilkens, co-chair of the event’s planning committee.
“Just because we’ve won transgender protections, it’s not enough,” Wilkens said. “There’s still people dying every day due to trans violence.”
The program, organized by the Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition, began in 1998 after the death of Brighton resident Rita Hester. Hester, a transgender woman, was found murdered in her apartment.
Because last year’s event — which marked the 20th anniversary of Hester’s death — was so emotional, organizers hoped this event would look toward the future.
“We’re going to be celebrating the lives of those we have lost, rather than remembering their deaths,” Wilkens said.
