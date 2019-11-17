A Littleton man was seriously injured Sunday evening after he was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Ayer Road in Littleton, police said.

The 41-year-old was struck by a 2012 Ford SUV being driven by an 88-year-old Ayer man around 5:03 p.m. near Ayer and Willow roads, according to a statement from the Littleton Police Department.

Littleton police and fire responded to the scene, where they found the pedestrian suffering from serious injuries, according to the statement. Ayer Road was closed off while police investigated the crash.