LITCHFIELD, Maine — Maine State Police say a driver has been charged with causing a crash that claimed two lives in Litchfield.

Troopers arrested 60-year-old Shawn Metayer, of Litchfield, on Sunday at his home after his release from a hospital. He faces two counts of manslaughter and one count of operating under the influence.

Police say the collision occurred on Nov. 9 when Metayer’s sport utility vehicle crossed the centerline and hit a pickup truck traveling in the other direction.