Boston Mayor Martin Walsh responded Saturday to a story published by the Globe Friday reporting that a federal grand jury is investigating accusations of overtime fraud in the Boston Police Department.
“It’s a situation that we’re going to follow all the way through to see what the final result is,” Walsh told WBZ Radio reporter Kevin James Coleman on Saturday.
“Public employees need to realize that when they’re working for public, for every hour they’re working, they’re working,” Walsh said. “They have to work and that’s who we are, what we stand for, and represent.”
According to Friday’s Globe report, records show that the three officers reported to be of interest in the federal investigation all collected significant overtime in 2018.
The three officers are on paid administrative leave, a police spokesman said Friday night, and an internal investigation is ongoing. The US attorney’s office said it does not confirm or deny investigations.
Walsh’s office at the time had referred questions from the Globe to the police department.
The investigation into Boston police comes on the heels of the sprawling State Police pay abuse scandal.
