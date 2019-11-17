Boston Mayor Martin Walsh responded Saturday to a story published by the Globe Friday reporting that a federal grand jury is investigating accusations of overtime fraud in the Boston Police Department.

“It’s a situation that we’re going to follow all the way through to see what the final result is,” Walsh told WBZ Radio reporter Kevin James Coleman on Saturday.

“Public employees need to realize that when they’re working for public, for every hour they’re working, they’re working,” Walsh said. “They have to work and that’s who we are, what we stand for, and represent.”