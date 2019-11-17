A funeral Mass will be said for him at 11 a.m. Monday in St. John’s Catholic Church, followed by burial with Worcester Fire Department honors in St. John’s Cemetery on Cambridge Street.

A wake for Worcester Fire Lieutenant Jason “Jay” James Menard is scheduled to be held at the Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel from 3 to 7 p.m.

More than 1,500 mourners are expected to gather Sunday afternoon to mourn a Worcester firefighter who died in the line of duty after saving the lives of two comrades inside a burning building in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Deputy Chief Martin Dyer said in a brief interview Sunday morning that the show of support means much to members of his department.

Advertisement

“It shows you we are not going through it alone,” Dyer said.

Worcester firefighters’ brothers and sisters working in the fire service, and in public safety generally, “want to be there for us,” Dyer said.

Menard, 39, who joined the department in 2010, died early Wednesday morning after he became trapped while battling a four-alarm fire inside a three-family home at 7 Stockholm St.

Firefighters had been searching the burning building searching for two people, including a baby, who were reportedly trapped inside.

Menard “heroically and selflessly saved his crew, helping a probationary firefighter to the stairs and then returning to rescue another trapped firefighter [and] assisting him out the window,” Worcester Fire Chief Michael J. Lavoie told reporters Wednesday.

The fire left three other firefighters injured, including Christopher Pace, who remained hospitalized in stable condition Sunday, Dyer said.

One woman inside the home was hospitalized with serious injuries, while about 15 people were displaced by the blaze, officials have said.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation.

The loss of Menard is all the more wrenching for the city’s fire department, which has repeatedly faced tragedy over the years.

Advertisement

Firefighter Christopher Roy died Dec. 9, 2018 in an apartment building fire that was allegedly set by a tenant; on Dec. 8, 2011, as firefighter Jon D. Davies Sr. searched a burning three-decker, part of the structure collapsed on top of him.

The deaths of Menard, Roy, and Davies are also close to the tragic anniversary of the Cold Storage warehouse fire, which claimed the lives of six Worcester firefighters Paul A. Brotherton, Timothy P. Jackson Sr., Jeremiah M. Lucey, James F. Lyons III, Joseph T. McGuirk, and Thomas Spencer, on Dec. 3, 1999.

On his Facebook page, Menard had posted tributes to fellow first responders who had died in the line of duty over the years, including Auburn police Officer Ronald Tarentino, Massachusetts State Trooper Thomas L. Clardy, and Menard’s fellow Worcester firefighters.

On Sunday, officials expect a heavy turnout of firefighters and police officers to pay respects to Menard, according to Worcester Fire Deputy Chief Martin Dyer.

“I think we will have quite a few from the region at the wake and more from around the country at the funeral on Monday,” Dyer said in a text message to the Globe Saturday evening.

Michael Farrow, funeral director of the Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel, said he expected more than 1,500 mourners on Sunday.

The funeral home had organized Davies’ wake in 2011, he said.

“Unfortunately, we’ve been exposed to this before,” Farrow said.

Advertisement

Menard joined the Worcester Fire Department in 2010, and served the city as a firefighter assigned to Ladder 6 and Engine 11 at the department’s Greendale Station, and also Engine 4 of the Park Avenue Station, according to his obituary, which was posted on the funeral home’s website.

In October 2018, Menard was promoted to lieutenant and assigned to Ladder 5 at the McKeon Road Station.

Menard was born in Worcester, the son of James Menard and Cheryl (Pike) Kelly, and graduated from Doherty Memorial High School in 1999, according to his obituary.

He met his future wife, Tina, while attending Doherty Memorial, and they married in 2003 and had three children.

Menard was a “true family man,” according to the obituary, who wanted nothing but the best for his children. Rarely did he miss a game of softball or basketball, or a dance competition.

“Dad was their biggest fan and supporter,” according to Menard’s obituary.

He enjoyed camping, working in his yard, and never turned down “a board game challenge” from his children.

“His love for his family, his selflessness, and his unique sense of humor is how he will be remembered,” according to the obituary.

Menard had planning a family Disney trip for Wednesday Michael Papagni, president of the city’s firefighters union, told reporters last week.

Menard leaves many family members, including his wife and their three children, as well as his mother and stepfather, Cheryl (Pike) Kelly and Peter D. Kelly.

Danny McDonald, Travis Andersen and Gal Tziperman Lotan of the Globe staff contributed to this report. John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.