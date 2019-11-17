Officials in New Hampshire are investigating two suspicious deaths in Hillsborough, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Sunday.

Assistant Attorney General Heather Cherniske said in a phone interview that the attorney general’s office is investigating two deaths. She declined to provide details on the location, time, and cause of the deaths, but said more information would likely be released later Sunday.

There appears to be no threat of danger to the public, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said in a statement late Sunday morning. The incident appears to be self-contained.