A section of Summer Street in downtown Boston remained closed Sunday morning, a day after a steam leak from an underground pipe left unknown debris on the street, according to authorities.
Construction crews remained on scene, and a segment of the street between Arch Street and Surface Road was still closed as of 10 a.m., according to Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman.
According to a spokeswoman for Veolia, the company which operates the pipe, the leak happened near 99 Summer St. about 1:15 a.m. Saturday. No one was injured and the steam was “secured,” Veolia said in a statement.
After an unknown substance coated a car nearby and it became visible at sunrise, according to the Boston fire department, a level 2 hazmat situation was declared.
It has since been downgraded, according to a fire department spokesman, Brian Alkins, but with the substance still unknown, the area has remained closed.
“Veolia is continuously monitoring the air for hazardous material and all samples are negative,” the Veolia spokeswoman, Carrie K. Griffiths, said in an e-mail Saturday.
She said the company operates underground pipes to provide heat and water to a range of buildings in the city, and portable boilers were brought in for the two buildings affected by the leak.
Griffiths said Sunday morning she could not immediately provide a timeline for the cleanup to be completed.
