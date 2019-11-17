A section of Summer Street in downtown Boston remained closed Sunday morning, a day after a steam leak from an underground pipe left unknown debris on the street, according to authorities.

Construction crews remained on scene, and a segment of the street between Arch Street and Surface Road was still closed as of 10 a.m., according to Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman.

According to a spokeswoman for Veolia, the company which operates the pipe, the leak happened near 99 Summer St. about 1:15 a.m. Saturday. No one was injured and the steam was “secured,” Veolia said in a statement.