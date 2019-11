MIDDLETOWN, R.I. — Police have released the identity of a female passenger who was killed in a crash that resulted in drunken driving charges for the driver.

The Newport Daily News reports that 22-year-old Kailyn Newton of Westport, Massachusetts, died after the Saturday morning crash.

Police responding to the crash on Third Beach Road in Middletown say they found Newton unresponsive in the overturned car. She was taken to Newport Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.