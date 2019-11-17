With coastal flooding and rain expected, Massachusetts is about to trade cold temperatures for slightly warmer but stormier weather.

Sunday began with another cold morning, the thermometer hitting just 29 degrees in Boston and a cutting 12-mile-and-hour north wind sweeping through at sunrise, according to the National Weather Service.

But the day was expected to begin a roughly upward trend with a high temperature reaching near 42 degrees, followed by 43 Monday, 48 Tuesday, 45 Wednesday, 47 Thursday, and 53 Friday, forecasters said. Nights will still be cold, with lows consistently in the mid-30s.