With coastal flooding and rain expected, Massachusetts is about to trade cold temperatures for slightly warmer but stormier weather.
Sunday began with another cold morning, the thermometer hitting just 29 degrees in Boston and a cutting 12-mile-and-hour north wind sweeping through at sunrise, according to the National Weather Service.
But the day was expected to begin a roughly upward trend with a high temperature reaching near 42 degrees, followed by 43 Monday, 48 Tuesday, 45 Wednesday, 47 Thursday, and 53 Friday, forecasters said. Nights will still be cold, with lows consistently in the mid-30s.
After a cloudy day Sunday, rain is expected to begin after 10 p.m., with the greatest chance after 2 a.m. Monday and lasting into Tuesday morning, according to the weather service. More than an inch of rain is possible before precipitation winds down at about 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Monday’s steady rain will likely be accompanied by gusty winds and a rising tide that could inundate some vulnerable shoreline roads. The weather service issued a “Coastal Flood Advisory” lasting from 2 to 5 p.m.Wind gusts could reach about 30 miles per hour, forecasters said.
The chance of rain also returns later in the workweek, with a likelihood of 40 percent forecasted for after 7 p.m. Thursday and into the day Friday, according to the weather service.
