BREWER, Maine — Police say a teenage driver was killed and a passenger injured in a crash in Brewer, Maine.
Police say 17-year-old Jordan Parkhurst, of Brewer, died at the scene Saturday night. They say his passenger, 20-year-old Dylan Murray, of Bangor, was ejected from the vehicle but that his injuries didn’t appear to be life threatening.
Parkhurst was a senior at Brewer High School.
School officials said in a statement that counselors will be in place for students and staff when they return to school on Monday.
MEDIA INFORMATION RELEASE Release Date: 11/17/2019 RE: Fatal Accident, Wiswell Road On November 16, 2019 at 7:12 PM,...Posted by Brewer Police Department on Sunday, November 17, 2019