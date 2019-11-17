BREWER, Maine — Police say a teenage driver was killed and a passenger injured in a crash in Brewer, Maine.

Police say 17-year-old Jordan Parkhurst, of Brewer, died at the scene Saturday night. They say his passenger, 20-year-old Dylan Murray, of Bangor, was ejected from the vehicle but that his injuries didn’t appear to be life threatening.

Parkhurst was a senior at Brewer High School.