The defendant, Benny F. Garcia, was held without bail Friday during his arraignment in Holyoke District Court, pending a detention hearing slated for Wednesday, according to legal filings. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

A Holyoke man is facing drug and child endangerment charges after his 5-year-old son allegedly ingested heroin, court records show.

Assistant Hampden District Attorney Matthew W. Green wrote in a court filing that Garcia “left unsecured baggies of heroin out in his house where his 5-year-old son found several and ingested at least one bag.”

Holyoke police officials and prosecutors didn’t immediately return emails seeking comment Monday morning.

The Daily Hampshire Gazette reported that Green said in court Friday that Garcia’s son came to school with a plastic bag stamped with the Marvel superhero Spider-Man and a powdery substance inside. Green said the boy told a teacher that when he eats or tastes the powder he becomes Spider-Man, the Gazette reported.

Green said the child was taken to a Springfield hospital to be checked out, and that he’s okay the Gazette reported.

Garcia faces charges of possession of a class A drug with intent to distribute, possession of a class B drug with intent to distribute, possession of a class A drug, possession of a class B drug, and reckless endangerment of a child, records show.

