A Revere man Monday was convicted of first-degree murder for killing his wife, a Lynn elementary school teacher, in their Revere home in 2017.

Andrew MacCormack was convicted by a Suffolk Superior Court jury on Monday, a decision that came after the panel told the judge last week they were deadlocked. However, the judge gave them a special instruction, triggering a new round of deliberations that led to his conviction.

MacCormack was convicted for the brutal slaying of his wife, 30-year-old Vanessa MacCormack, on Sept. 23, 2017, in the couple’s home. Vanessa MacCormack suffered several stab and slash wounds to her face and neck, and one wound may have been delivered after she died, according to prosecutors.