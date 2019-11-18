A 45-year-old man was arrested in Tyngsborough, Mass., Sunday night for violating a restraining order by allegedly breaking into his wife’s home in Hudson, N.H., Sunday afternoon and stealing a firearm before fleeing into the woods, Hudson, N.H., police said.

Police asked residents near a wooded area on Sullivan Road to shelter in place after Michael Pellerin of Hudson, N.H., escaped from his wife’s home on Greenfield Drive around 2 p.m., Hudson, N.H., police said in a statement. Pellerin was issued a restraining order Nov. 4 that banned him from contacting his wife and possessing a gun.

“The victim arrived home shortly before calling the police to find him there and her firearm missing. Pellerin fled the home, into the woods as police arrived. Pellerin fled to another nearby location. A witness observed him continue into a wooded area,” police said in another statement. “It became apparent that Pellerin escaped the area.”