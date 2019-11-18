The MBTA’s Red Line reported delays Monday morning after a partial weekend shutdown as a train with a mechanical problem at Davis Square Station had to be pushed out of service, the MBTA said.

A northbound Red Line train had to push the train that got stuck at Davis Square to the next station around 9 a.m., said Lisa Battiston, an MBTA spokeswoman. The agency said the incident caused delays up to 30 minutes, but passengers reported delays up to an hour and a half.

“The decision was made to have the train behind the stopped train “tack on” and push the disabled train to Alewife to take it out of service with the disabled train’s passengers unloaded at Porter,” Battiston said in a statement.