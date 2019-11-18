The MBTA’s Red Line reported delays Monday morning after a partial weekend shutdown as a train with a mechanical problem at Davis Square Station had to be pushed out of service, the MBTA said.
A northbound Red Line train had to push the train that got stuck at Davis Square to the next station around 9 a.m., said Lisa Battiston, an MBTA spokeswoman. The agency said the incident caused delays up to 30 minutes, but passengers reported delays up to an hour and a half.
“The decision was made to have the train behind the stopped train “tack on” and push the disabled train to Alewife to take it out of service with the disabled train’s passengers unloaded at Porter,” Battiston said in a statement.
Advertisement
The MBTA said in a tweet at 11:18 a.m. that regular service resumed.
“My normal ride is 35 minutes, but this one was closer to two hours. I missed a very important meeting today as a result of this and am extremely frustrated,” said Michael MacMurdo, a Red Line passenger, in an e-mail to the Globe.
The Red Line was shut last weekend between Broadway and Kendall/MIT stations as the first of four weekend shutdowns to repair Park Street and Downtown Crossing stations, the agency said.
The MBTA said in tweets that Orange Line passengers experienced delays up to 10 minutes Monday morning because of a train with a mechanical problem near Haymarket Station.
“While crews worked as safely and quickly as possible to remedy this morning’s issues, the MBTA apologizes to its customers for these disruptions in service,” Battiston said.
#MBTA #RedLine Update: Delays of up to 30 minutes due to a train with a mechanical problem near Davis. Officials are working to push the train clear of the tracks.— MBTA (@MBTA) November 18, 2019
Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.