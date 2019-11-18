The child and was later found to be safe and Menard guided a probationary firefighter to stairs and safety and helped a second firefighter out a window, officials have said. Three firefighters were injured, including Christopher Pace,who remained hospitalized in stable condition Sunday at UMass Medical Center, officials said.

Menard was 39 years old and the married father of three who is credited with saving the lives of two of his fellow firefighters as they all searched inside a ferociously burning three-family home for a child they feared had been trapped by the smoke and flames.

WORCESTER - The skies will be grey, temperatures will rise only slightly above freezing and rain is expected to fall here Monday as funeral services are held for Worcester Fire Lieutenant Jason Menard, the 9th Worcester firefighter to die in the line of duty since 1999.

A funeral mass will be said at 11 a.m. Monday at St. John’s Catholic Church on Temple Street here. Following services, a procession will wind through the city until reaches St. John’s Cemetery on Cambridge Street for burial, city officials said.

On Sunday, hundreds of uniformed firefighters in columns of two and members of the public lined the sidewalk outside the Mercadante Funeral Home on Plantation Street for the wake for Menard.

Worcester Fire Chief Michael J. Lavoie told reporters Sunday about the loss of Menard and the eight other firefighters.

“Obviously, any firefighter fatality, it changes you, it changes your life. No matter who you are,” he said. “And all you can do is hope to get out of this.”

According to a Gofundme page set up by Pace’s family, he suffered 14 broken bones and second- and third-degree burns, and is in intensive care. His recovery is expected to take some time.

The Pace and Menard families asked for privacy, officials said, as the investigation into the fire continues.

Lavoie, who spoke during a press conference held across the street from the funeral home early Sunday afternoon, thanked the support of the community and the work of the department’s firefighters. Fire crews now come to work each day with “heavy hearts” and “tremendous sadness,” he said.

“The community has come out in an amazing way to support our Fire Department, which obviously we need at this time,” Lavoie said.

Last year, firefighter Christopher Roy died on Dec. 9 in an apartment building fire allegedly set by a tenant. On Dec. 8, 2011, as firefighter Jon D. Davies Sr. searched a burning three-decker, part of the structure collapsed upon him, killing him.

The dates of the deaths of Menard, Roy, and Davies are close to the anniversary of the Cold Storage warehouse fire, which claimed the lives of six Worcester firefighters — Paul A. Brotherton, Timothy P. Jackson Sr., Jeremiah M. Lucey, James F. Lyons III, Joseph T. McGuirk, and Thomas Spencer — on Dec. 3, 1999.

On Sunday afternoon, two fire trucks were parked nearby, and a Worcester Fire Department banner hung from the building. Worcester police had an honor guard of four officers mounted on horseback, and officers directing traffic.

Across the street, hundreds of firefighters in dress uniform stood at attention when three white limousines carrying members of Menard’s family arrived shortly before 1 p.m. One car at a time, passengers exited the vehicles and walked up a short flight of stairs leading to the funeral home’s front entrance. Some entered singly, others arm-in-arm.

The investigation into the fatal fire is ongoing.

Brian MacQuarrie can be reached at brian.macquarrie@globe.com.