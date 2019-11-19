An armed man was fatally shot Monday night after he broke into an apartment in Maine, authorities said.

Brunswick police received a 911 call about the shooting on Federal Street at approximately 10:22 p.m., Maine State Police said in a statement.

Police said a man armed with a handgun broke into an apartment occupied by two people, and a struggle ensued. As they fought for the weapon, the man who broke into the apartment and one of the occupants were shot, police said.