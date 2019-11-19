An armed man was fatally shot Monday night after he broke into an apartment in Maine, authorities said.
Brunswick police received a 911 call about the shooting on Federal Street at approximately 10:22 p.m., Maine State Police said in a statement.
Police said a man armed with a handgun broke into an apartment occupied by two people, and a struggle ensued. As they fought for the weapon, the man who broke into the apartment and one of the occupants were shot, police said.
The suspect fled from the apartment and died outside. The occupant of the apartment who was shot was treated at an area hospital and released, police said.
Advertisement
Maine State Police said no charges are expected and there is no threat to the public.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.