A bicyclist was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle in Brookline Tuesday morning, Brookline police said.
The bicyclist, who police did not identify, was struck on Newton Street, Brookline police said in a tweet at 7:27 a.m.
The person was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, said Brookline Police Lieutenant Philip Harrington.
Newton Street was closed between Grove and Lee streets after the crash, police said. One lane was reopened around 8:55 a.m.
No further information was immediately available.
