The warrant for the armed robbery noted that Reardon should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Erik Reardon, 37, of Brighton was arrested on Maple Springs Road in Wareham after police received a tip at 5:42 p.m. Saturday that he was at the home. Reardon had multiple warrants for his arrest, including one for an armed robbery in Pawtucket, R.I., and two on drug charges from the South Boston Division of the Boston Municipal Court, Wareham police said in a statement Tuesday.

Wareham police arrested a Boston man who was wanted for armed robbery and a woman in possession of drugs after the man allegedly assaulted officers and had to be tased twice Saturday, police said.

When officers arrived at the address, Reardon allegedly tried to escape through a back window and then the front door, knocking one of the officers backward as he tried to ran outside. Officers were able to grab Reardon but he allegedly “tried to pull both officers down the stairs and violently resisted arrest,” police said.

An officer then used his taser on Reardon, who dropped to the ground but allegedly continued to fight. After Reardon was tased again, the officers were able to handcuff him, police said.

Kimberly Ahearn, 39, of Methuen, was a known friend of Reardon’s who was sitting in a car near the house where Reardon was arrested. When officers approached the car, she allegedly sped toward them, forcing them to jump out of the way, police said. One of the officers was hit by the driver’s side mirror but did not seek any medical treatment.

After following the car in their cruisers, officers stopped the car near the dead end on Maple Springs Road and arrested Ahearn. While booking Ahearn, officers found that she was in possessing of pills, police said.

Reardon is charged with being a fugitive from justice, assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest, as well as the outstanding warrants. Ahearn is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of possession of a Class B drug, and two counts of possession of a Class E drug, police said.

“I personally spoke with a detective from the Pawtucket Police Department and he was very appreciative that this suspect was apprehended,” Wareham Acting Police Chief John Walcek said in the statement.“Once again Wareham officers put themselves in harm’s way to apprehend a dangerous fugitive. Police work can be colossally unpredictable.”

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.