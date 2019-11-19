“Being separated from your parents can have repercussions for relationships later in life. At the crux of relationships is attachment, and in this case it’s a doll,” said Frank, 51, a Harvard-trained licensed psychologist who has been in private practice in Brookline for more than 20 years.

Frank, of Brookline, launched the American Girl Doll Project two years ago to help girls who are transitioning to foster homes. The dolls, known for their cultural diversity, customizable features, and educational play value, can help fulfill the need for attachment and comfort during the emotionally trying time.

When Dr. Jillian Frank learned that young girls were seeking new homes for their cherished American Girl Dolls, and that other girls wanted the $100 dolls but couldn’t afford them, she decided to act.

Advertisement

“Perhaps the doll can offer a point of connection between the girl and her new foster parents, whether it be reading a story of the character together or making up one,” she added.

To gather dolls for the project, Frank put up fliers around Brookline and posted on-line ads.Although she received dolls as far away as North Carolina and up and down the east coast, Frank said Brookline residents accounted for a large part of the donations.

“A lot of girls learned about the project and donated, and I think it fit with the sentiments in Brookline,” said Frank.

Most of the dolls, their clothes, and the furniture that came with them needed restoring. Through community collaboration, the 50 donated dolls received that work at little to no cost.

Restorers Without Borders in Brookline restored the broken donated doll furniture; Sunflower Cleaners & Tailors in Brookline tailored donated doll clothing and fabric ; and the American Doll Store in Natick (which closed in March) repaired the dolls Frank could not fix and donated gift bags.

Advertisement

In collaboration with the state’s Department of Children and Families, the dolls were distributed Monday to nearly 50 girls entering foster care “in hopes of making the uneasy transition to their new home a little easier,” Frank said.

“The Department of Children and Families deeply appreciates the generosity of donors across the Commonwealth who choose to help the children we serve,” a DCF spokeswoman said in a statement. “A new toy, book, or clothes can brighten a tough day for a child entering foster care, in addition to the supports provided through DCF.”

The dolls came with complementary books about their backstories as well as individual notes for each recipient, written by Frank, her two twin boys, and a neighbor who donated dolls.

“I saw this as an opportunity to model for my children,” Frank said. “It’s part of our effort to make the world a better place.’’

To donate to the project, contact drjillianfrank@gmail.com.

Maysoon Khan can be reached at maysoon.khan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @maysoonkhann.