A portion of the restaurant’s parking lot was cordoned off with yellow police tape. The front door to the building was propped open and someone had placed a fan near the entrance.

Members of the team put on protective suits and oxygen tanks in the restaurant’s parking lot as around 8 p.m. as they prepared to enter the building.

WOBURN — A state hazmat team has responded to a Red Robin restaurant off Washington Street after chemical fumes sent three employees to the hospital Tuesday, according to one official.

Fire chief Stephen Adgate told reporters at the scene that firefighters responded to the restaurant at about 4:30 p.m. He said a preliminary investigation indicated that the origin of the fumes was a cleaning agent in the kitchen area of the restaurant.

The incident comes less than two weeks after a chemical exposure at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Burlington killed that restaurant’s general manager and sickened 10 other employees and patrons.

“With what just happened in a neighboring community,” Adgate told reporters. “We take these things very seriously.”

When asked later if a mixture of chemicals that produced the fumes, Adgate responded, that has yet to be determined.

Three workers were sent to the hospital as a precautionary measure, he said. The building was evacuated.

It was not immediately clear how many people were in the restaurant at the time of the incident.

