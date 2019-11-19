“Moving on from Lou’s is a very bittersweet decision for us all, as we have met so many new friends along the way,” the post said.

In a Tuesday Facebook post , the eatery said it would be permanently closing its doors at the end of April.

After decades in business, Chicken Lou’s, a family-run breakfast and sandwich staple in the heart of Northeastern University’s campus, will close next spring.

Lou Ferretti started serving food to the Northeastern community in the late 1970s with canteen trucks. His son, David, was attending the school at the time, according to the shop. In 1990, the family found a more permanent home and Chicken Lou’s was born, according to the business.

Ferretti died in 2000, and over the years three of Lou’s children, seven grandchildren, and several other relatives have worked at the small red-and-gray shack on Forsyth Street, near the intersection with Huntington Avenue, according to the business.

“The Ferretti family works together cooking, serving and concocting new fare every day,” the company said on its website.

Messages left with Chicken Lou’s were not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.

Its closure will follow the demise of Punter’s Pub, another venerable spot in the neighborhood that shuttered in recent months.

Northeastern bought the building that housed the popular bar, which was located on Huntington Avenue across from the Museum of Fine Arts, for $5.3 million in 2016.

