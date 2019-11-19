To do so, the legislation directs more money to districts that serve greater concentrations of students living in poverty or those with language barriers, and ultimately pours $1.4 billion in additional direct aid into schools over the next seven years.

The compromise bill — which legislative leaders filed Tuesday after weeks of closed-door negotiations — is the culmination of years of debate over how to reshape the state’s complicated school funding formula and bridge the divide in educational opportunities between poor and affluent systems.

State lawmakers said Tuesday they’ve reached a deal on a landmark education bill that would pump $1.4 billion in additional funding into local schools, while giving the state the authority to help shape districts’ plans for using the extra cash.

Advertisement

The bill quickly drew praise from a leading teachers union and advocates, and is expected to move quickly to Governor Charlie Baker’s desk. The House and Senate both plan to vote on it Wednesday before they begin their end-of-year recess, Speaker Robert A. DeLeo and Senate President Karen E. Spilka said in a joint statement.

“This will make a real difference to our students for years to come,” DeLeo and Spilka’s statement said.

While Senate and House leaders together released a version of the bill in September, the debate was roiled by a disputed analysis over the legislation’s impact on varying towns and cities, and a disagreement between the chambers over how much power the state should have in overseeing local districts.

At issue in the negotiations between a six-member conference committee was a provision requiring local officials to create publicly available three-year plans showing how they intend to close achievement gaps within their districts, including how state aid would be used. It was intended to provide a layer of transparency as the state pumps hundreds of millions more each year into local schools.

Advertisement

The compromise version unveiled Tuesday largely includes language that had been stripped out amid the Senate debate and requires the state’s commissioner of elementary and secondary education to review each of the hundreds of plans districts would file. It also mandates that local officials amend any plans that the state has “deemed not to conform” with the bill’s requirements.

Similar language had chafed teachers unions and other advocates, who argued it gave the state too much power in approving the locally created plans. And the Senate had passed an amendment that nixed the original language, and instead said that the commissioner “may recommend” changes to the plans.

But Democratic House leaders — as well as Baker, a Republican — had opposed the change, arguing it weakened the bill’s intent. The language that will now go back before the chambers this week hews largely to what the Legislature’s Committee on Education had originally proposed.

“We wanted to be clear that there was some mechanism to ensure that this funding is actually going to benefit the students that it is designed to help,” said Representative Alice H. Peisch, the House chairwoman of the Committee on Education and the chamber’s lead negotiator. “This way, the districts are the ones that produce the plans. The commissioner must renew them and then if he finds that something is lacking . . . then the district is required to amend the plan.

“I think that’s the appropriate balance,” the Wellesley Democrat said.

Advertisement

The bill, even without the accountability language backed by unions, still drew praise from Beth Kontos, president of the Massachusetts chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, who called it a “true game-changer.”

“We hope Governor Baker will sign the bill quickly without any changes,” Kontos said in a statement.

The legislation does not include new taxes or fees, but legislative leaders have argued that the state’s humming economy can provide the tax revenue to cover the extra infusion of state funds.

Lawmakers viewed getting the bill to Baker before the end of the year as a key guidepost, both to avoid a drawn-out negotiation a year after it failed in conference committee and to allow schools enough time to adjust to its changes. For one, the legislation mandates that districts submit their first three-year plan to the state by April 1, 2020.

Beyond revamping the formula, the bill would create a fund with up to $10 million annually for grants toward school-improvement efforts, and increase spending on school construction projects. Lawmakers have said it would also add $90 million more to a separate pot that reimburses districts for some tuition and transportation costs for students with disabilities who attend private programs.

Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz, a Boston Democrat who last year chaired the education committee when the chambers failed to reach a deal on a school funding bill, cheered the compromise version released Tuesday.

“The conference committee report includes all of the core provisions that students, parents, educators, and organizers have been championing for years,” Chang-Díaz said in a statement.

Advertisement

The compromise adds to the crush of legislation expected to pass before lawmakers begin their recess.

Lawmakers in both branches are slated to vote and advance to Baker bills banning the use of cellphones while driving and bolstering health care access for children. And the Senate is also debating two other bills, including one that would ban the sale of flavored tobacco products, while imposing a tax on vaping products, a week after the House passed it. The other would ban single-use plastic bags statewide.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout