Two officers were driving out of the MBTA Transit Police Department headquarters at 240 Southampton St. around 2 p.m. when they saw Royal Kindell of South Boston on the ground with a 50-year-old man, Transit Police said in a statement.

A 19-year-old man was arrested in the South End Monday afternoon after MBTA Transit Police officers saw him struggling with a man on the ground and discovered he stole the man’s wallet, MBTA Transit Police said.

Royal Kindell , 19, of South Boston was arrested after MBTA Transit Police officers caught him robbing a man, MBTA Transit Police said.

“Upon approach of the officers one of the males ... got up from the ground and quickly began to walk away. The second male began frantically yelling, ‘He stole my wallet,’ and pointed towards Kindell. Officers caught up to Kindell and observed he was holding a wallet and cash in his hand,” the statement said.

The man told police that they got in a struggle after Kindell grabbed the wallet out of the man’s hands, Transit Police said.

“Officers recovered the wallet from Kindell which contained numerous items bearing the victim’s name and other items as described,” the statement said.

Kindell was arrested and charged with unarmed robbery, Transit Police said. He also had a warrant for his arrest on a drug charge out of the Central Division of the Boston Municipal Court.

