A Bridgewater man died on Interstate 495 in Milford Tuesday morning after his car veered off a ramp and struck several trees down an embankment, Massachusetts State Police said.
The 29-year-old man died when his 2008 Honda CR-V veered off a northbound exit ramp around 6:19 a.m., State Police said in a statement.
“For reasons still under investigation, [the car] had left the travel lane and veered off the left side of the off-ramp, continued down an embankment, and struck several trees. The driver ... was determined to be deceased as a result of injuries sustained in the crash,” the statement said.
State Police said in a tweet at 8:29 a.m. that traffic was backed up about six miles. The off-ramp reopened at 9:15 a.m., State Police said.
State Police will identify the man after they notify his family, the statement said.
State Police, Milford firefighters, the state chief medical examiner’s office, and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation responded to the scene, State Police said.
