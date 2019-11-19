A Bridgewater man died on Interstate 495 in Milford Tuesday morning after his car veered off a ramp and struck several trees down an embankment, Massachusetts State Police said.

The 29-year-old man died when his 2008 Honda CR-V veered off a northbound exit ramp around 6:19 a.m., State Police said in a statement.

“For reasons still under investigation, [the car] had left the travel lane and veered off the left side of the off-ramp, continued down an embankment, and struck several trees. The driver ... was determined to be deceased as a result of injuries sustained in the crash,” the statement said.