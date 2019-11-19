Cavagnaro was driving with Goggin on a highway between Liberty and Newburg, N.Y., when a car traveling in the opposite direction came right at them.

At the time of his death, Cavagnaro was working with Thomas Goggin, a special investigator for the district attorney’s office, and trying to track down a witness in a high-profile North End murder case who’d gone missing and was believed to be in New York.

“This car was in the center of the road, steadily veering toward us,” Goggin recalled.

Cavagnaro swerved to the right, and their vehicle plunged into a ditch and hit a tree. Cavagnaro was gravely injured and died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital. Goggin was hospitalized in Middletown, N.Y., with broken ribs and “a badly slashed face,” according to the Globe.

Goggin told a Globe reporter that he was convinced that what happened on the highway was “an obvious attempt to frighten us and a deliberate attempt to murder us.”

“They tried to bump us off!” he said.

Goggin said that while they were investigating the case and following up on leads in New York, “we both felt definitely that we were being followed.”

New York authorities raised the possibility that reckless rum runners may have to been to blame for the crash because they often used that road to bring liquor from Montreal into New York.

The Globe reported that Cavagnaro had been in the Boston Police Department since 1904 and worked on some of the “most important criminal cases in the history of the city.”

Cavagnaro “had long been a ‘marked man’ as a result of his untiring investigations which have brought numerable Italian criminals throughout the country before the bar of justice, but no reprisal was ever attempted because of the great fear and respect with which the Italian people held him,” the Globe reported.

“He was also a handkerchief game expert and took much pleasure in showing visitors to Police Headquarters how simple it was for ‘honest’ men to lose their rolls of money. He arrested many confidence men for working this game and recovered large sums of money,” the Globe reported. “He had an unparalleled record for the arrest of ‘Black Handers,’ swindlers and counterfeiters.”

When he died, Cavagnaro had been looking for Philomena Romano, who was wanted as a key witness in the retrial of Samuel Gallo, who was charged with the murder of Joseph Fantasia in the North End in 1927. (The three-year search for Romano wouldn’t end until June 1932, when she came back to Massachusetts voluntarily from New York and was held as a material witness.)

After Cavagnaro was killed in the crash, the Globe reported that Inspector James A. Dennessey of Boston police headquarters went out to New York to investigate and concluded that his death was an accident, and foul play had not been involved.

In an online tribute to Cavagnaro that was posted Monday on bpdnews.com, Boston police recalled the mysterious circumstances surrounding his death 88 years ago and raised the possibility that perhaps it wasn’t an accident after all.

“On Tuesday, November 17, 1931, Lieutenant Detective Cavagnaro was conducting a homicide investigation in New York State when the vehicle he was travelling in was forced off the road, causing a crash which would take his life and seriously injure a local investigator who was driving at the time of the incident,” police wrote on bpdnews.com. “It is believed that the vehicle that caused the crash was being operated by criminals with ties to the original homicide in Boston.”

Cavagnaro was 54 years old when he died and was survived by his wife and four daughters. His name can be found on the National Law Enforcement Memorial, as well as the Hero Wall at Boston Police Headquarters and the Law Enforcement Memorial at the State House, according to police.

A hero sign is also dedicated to Cavagnaro on Berklee Street in the Back Bay, near the site of the old Boston Police Headquarters building, where he used to do his handkerchief game tricks.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.