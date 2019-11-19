Here’s the transcript of the final text message exchange between Inyoung You and Alex Urtula obtained by the Globe.
INYOUNG:
excuse me why is ur location not available
what are u doing
where the [expletive] are you
are you kidding
really? you really turned your location off
you were being sus as [expletive] when u left I knew u were gonna go [expletive] see them
u thought u were being sly about it
u think I’m that DUMB?
u turn ur location off at a time where it’s not even POSSIBLE that u made it to the parking lot then
so I wonder where you [expletive] WENT
who’d you run into or talk to? whose room did u go to?
hello
just [expletive] own up to it like u said u would yesterday
ALEX:
I’m not talking to anyone. I won’t ever again. I’m happy I got to spend my last night with you. I love you inyoung until my last breath.
INYOUNG:
then WHERE ARE YOU.
YOU DON’T REAPOND TO ANTHINF
I ASKED U WHY UR LOCATIONCWASNT AVAILABLE
ARE U KIDDING ME
that’s all you [expletive] say?
ALEX:
I’m not gonna be anywhere inyoung this is goodbye forever. I love you. This isn’t your fault it’s mine.
INYOUNG:
what
whAT
UR LEAVING ME
ALEX:
I’m far away on a tall place and I’m not gonna be here for long
ALEX:
I’m leaving everyone
INYOUNG:
ALEX
WHAT SRE YOU [expletive] DOING.
IF U [expletive] LOVE ME STOP
IF U EVER [expletive] LOVED ME STOP
ALEX:
I did love you just not well enough
INYOUNG:
UR GONNA [expletive] LEAVE ME TO NOTHING
ALEX:
Good bye
INYOUNG:
STOP
ALEX:
You’ll have everything once I’m gone
INYOUNG:
PLWASE STOp
talk to me
STOP
STOP
PLESEE
IM CRYING PLEASE
PICK UP
PLEASE
JUST OICK UP
DON’T LEAVE ME LIKE THAT
IF U EVER LOVED ME STOP
IF YOU WANNA SHOW ME U LOVE ME STOP
STIP
STOP
please pick up
talk to me please
WHY DO U NEVER TALK TO ME
STOP
what ARE YOU DOING
PLEASE
STOP
I [expletive] LOVE U U CANT LEAVE ME LIKE THIS
alex
alex
please
alex I love you please
please I’m sorry
I’m so sorry please
plesee
TALK TO ME I THOUGHT YOU LOVED ME
I THOUGHT U [expletive] LOVED ME PLEASE
WHY ARE U LDING THIS
PLEASE
please talk to me
plesee I’ll come
please
DID U [expletive] BLOCK ME
PLEASE
please alex
alex
PLEASE
i love you so much please
please listen to me please
please
listen to me please
I LOVE YOU ALEX
IM NOT GONNA LOVE ANYBODU ELSE
PLEASE
PLEASE
please baby
i love you so much
please stop please
please baby please stop I love you
i love you so [expletive] much i’m so sorry please
please be with me and love me forever please plesee please
I love you so much please
please baby please pick up
I LOVE YOU PLEASE PICK UP
PLEASE
IM VEGGING YOU I [expletive] LOVE YOU
PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE
I LOVE YOU AND ONLY UOU PLEASE PLEASE ALEX PLEASE
IM BEGGING YOU
PLEASE
please baby please
i’m begging you please I [expletive] LOVE YOU
please why can’t we have our forever and always
please
please
please i need you
please
i need you so much please
i [expletive] love you like no [expletive] other please i’m so sorry
i’m so sorry if i hurt you PLEASE
PLEASE BE WITH ME MY LOVE PLEASE
[expletive] LOVE ME AND BE WITH ME O [expletive] LOVE YOU
PLEASE
please I’m so sorry i’m begging you please alex please
can you wait for 20 minutes please
PLEASE
DON’T DO THIS PLEASE
IM BEGGING YOU PLEASE
I CANT LIVD WITHOUT YOU
PLEASE [expletive] DON’T DO THIS
PLEASE ALWX
DON’T DO THIS
I LOVE YOU BABY PLEASE
please baby please
[expletive]
please
please please
i love you so much please
don’t do this please
please
i’m begging you please
baby please please please
baby PLEASE
I [expletive] LOVE YOU PLEAse don’t do this please talk to me
please baby I’m almost there please
please don’t push me away PLEASE DON’T LEAVE ME PLEASE
please don’t leave me baby please
please PLEASE PLEASE
I [expletive] LOVE YOU PLEASE
IM ALMOST HERE PLEASE
PLESSE SEE ME ANS TALK TO ME PLEASE
PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE
please baby please
i’m begging you with MY ENTIRE [expletive] LIFE PLEASE
DON’T [expletive] KEAVE ME PLEASE
I LOVE YOU
I LOVE YOU
I LOVE YOU
I [expletive] LOVD YOU
i [expletive] love you please please [expletive] PLEASE ALWX
IM BEGGING YOU
PLEASE IM ALMOST THERE PLEASE
where are u please please please
Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.
