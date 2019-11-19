excuse me why is ur location not available

Here’s the transcript of the final text message exchange between Inyoung You and Alex Urtula obtained by the Globe.

what are u doing

where the [expletive] are you

are you kidding

really? you really turned your location off

you were being sus as [expletive] when u left I knew u were gonna go [expletive] see them

u thought u were being sly about it

u think I’m that DUMB?

u turn ur location off at a time where it’s not even POSSIBLE that u made it to the parking lot then

so I wonder where you [expletive] WENT

who’d you run into or talk to? whose room did u go to?

hello

just [expletive] own up to it like u said u would yesterday

ALEX:

I’m not talking to anyone. I won’t ever again. I’m happy I got to spend my last night with you. I love you inyoung until my last breath.

INYOUNG:

then WHERE ARE YOU.

YOU DON’T REAPOND TO ANTHINF

I ASKED U WHY UR LOCATIONCWASNT AVAILABLE

ARE U KIDDING ME

that’s all you [expletive] say?

ALEX:

I’m not gonna be anywhere inyoung this is goodbye forever. I love you. This isn’t your fault it’s mine.

INYOUNG:

what

whAT

UR LEAVING ME

ALEX:

I’m far away on a tall place and I’m not gonna be here for long

ALEX:

I’m leaving everyone

INYOUNG:

ALEX

WHAT SRE YOU [expletive] DOING.

IF U [expletive] LOVE ME STOP

IF U EVER [expletive] LOVED ME STOP

ALEX:

I did love you just not well enough

INYOUNG:

UR GONNA [expletive] LEAVE ME TO NOTHING

ALEX:

Good bye

INYOUNG:

STOP

ALEX:

You’ll have everything once I’m gone

INYOUNG:

PLWASE STOp

talk to me

STOP

STOP

PLESEE

IM CRYING PLEASE

PICK UP

PLEASE

JUST OICK UP

DON’T LEAVE ME LIKE THAT

IF U EVER LOVED ME STOP

IF YOU WANNA SHOW ME U LOVE ME STOP

STIP

STOP

please pick up

talk to me please

WHY DO U NEVER TALK TO ME

STOP

what ARE YOU DOING

PLEASE

STOP

I [expletive] LOVE U U CANT LEAVE ME LIKE THIS

alex

alex

please

alex I love you please

please I’m sorry

I’m so sorry please

plesee

TALK TO ME I THOUGHT YOU LOVED ME

I THOUGHT U [expletive] LOVED ME PLEASE

WHY ARE U LDING THIS

PLEASE

please talk to me

plesee I’ll come

please

DID U [expletive] BLOCK ME

PLEASE

please alex

alex

PLEASE

i love you so much please

please listen to me please

please

listen to me please

I LOVE YOU ALEX

IM NOT GONNA LOVE ANYBODU ELSE

PLEASE

PLEASE

please baby

i love you so much

please stop please

please baby please stop I love you

i love you so [expletive] much i’m so sorry please

please be with me and love me forever please plesee please

I love you so much please

please baby please pick up

I LOVE YOU PLEASE PICK UP

PLEASE

IM VEGGING YOU I [expletive] LOVE YOU

PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE

I LOVE YOU AND ONLY UOU PLEASE PLEASE ALEX PLEASE

IM BEGGING YOU

PLEASE

please baby please

i’m begging you please I [expletive] LOVE YOU

please why can’t we have our forever and always

please

please

please i need you

please

i need you so much please

i [expletive] love you like no [expletive] other please i’m so sorry

i’m so sorry if i hurt you PLEASE

PLEASE BE WITH ME MY LOVE PLEASE

[expletive] LOVE ME AND BE WITH ME O [expletive] LOVE YOU

PLEASE

please I’m so sorry i’m begging you please alex please

can you wait for 20 minutes please

PLEASE

DON’T DO THIS PLEASE

IM BEGGING YOU PLEASE

I CANT LIVD WITHOUT YOU

PLEASE [expletive] DON’T DO THIS

PLEASE ALWX

DON’T DO THIS

I LOVE YOU BABY PLEASE

please baby please

[expletive]

please

please please

i love you so much please

don’t do this please

please

i’m begging you please

baby please please please

baby PLEASE

I [expletive] LOVE YOU PLEAse don’t do this please talk to me

please baby I’m almost there please

please don’t push me away PLEASE DON’T LEAVE ME PLEASE

please don’t leave me baby please

please PLEASE PLEASE

I [expletive] LOVE YOU PLEASE

IM ALMOST HERE PLEASE

PLESSE SEE ME ANS TALK TO ME PLEASE

PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE

please baby please

i’m begging you with MY ENTIRE [expletive] LIFE PLEASE

DON’T [expletive] KEAVE ME PLEASE

I LOVE YOU

I LOVE YOU

I LOVE YOU

I [expletive] LOVD YOU

i [expletive] love you please please [expletive] PLEASE ALWX

IM BEGGING YOU

PLEASE IM ALMOST THERE PLEASE

where are u please please please

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.