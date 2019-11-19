In a statement, MBTA Transit Police identified the suspect as Gilbert Clement, 27. No lawyer was listed for him in court papers.

A Woburn man faces arraignment Tuesday for an alleged indecent assault of a woman early Saturday on an elevator at the Haymarket T stop in Boston, according to authorities and court filings.

Clement allegedly committed the alleged assault around 5:25 a.m. Saturday while riding an elevator to the Orange Line platform, T cops said in a statement.

“Upon arrival officers located the victim, a female, who relayed the following: while taking the elevator to the Orange Line platform the victim was Indecently Assaulted by a male,” the statement said. “The victim provided a description of the offending male to officers who then conducted an area search. Officers located said male who was still inside the station.”

Police said the man was identified as Gilbert Clement, 27, of Woburn.

Clement faces arraignment Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court on a charge of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over, records show.

