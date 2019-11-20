The ax and other objects of the Mississippian culture, which dates back to roughly 1400, were excavated at the Etowah and Little Egypt sites in Georgia in the 1920s by Warren K. Moorehead, then-director of the Peabody, according to the statement.

In a statement last month, the prep school said the artifact, known as a monolithic ax, was recently returned to the museum by collector John Morgan of Indiana, who bought it in 2014 and “fully cooperated in its return” once he learned of its history.

A centuries-old ax that vanished from the Robert S. Peabody Institute of Archaeology at Phillips Academy in Andover in the 1990s has resurfaced, but it’s still unclear how the artifact slipped away in the first place.

“The circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the Etowah and Little Egypt artifacts remain a mystery,” said Peabody director Ryan Wheeler in the October statement. “But we are grateful to Mr. Morgan, Mr. [Thomas] Rachels, and others involved in restoring these collections, as well as the Andover police personnel and FBI agents who tracked down the missing objects.”

Peabody staff initially discovered that the ax and other artifacts had disappeared from the collection in the 1990s, according to the school.

A break in the case came in January 2018, when Rachels, of Georgia, contacted Wheeler after buying a spatulate stone celt weapon that also originated at the Etowah site and that was among the items missing from the Peabody collection, the statement said.

Andover cops and the FBI Art Crime Team in Boston used information from that recovery to “effect the return of a missing shell disk and eventually track down the monolithic ax,” the release said.

The Etowah and Little Egypt sites date all the way back to roughly 1000 to 1550, the statement said. Such sites in the southeastern US belong to the Mississippian culture, which is linked to “modern-day Native American tribes through the Creek language,” the release said.

“Many of the objects from these sites are funerary belongings and subject to repatriation under the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA),” the statement said. “The affiliated Southeastern tribes have been notified about the return of the artifacts.”

The National Park Service website says the act addresses the “treatment, repatriation, and disposition of Native American human remains, funerary objects, sacred objects, and objects of cultural patrimony, referred to collectively in the statute as cultural items, with which they can show a relationship of lineal descent or cultural affiliation.”

According to the Park Service, the act requires federal agencies and museums to “consult with Indian Tribes and Native Hawaiian organizations to attempt to reach agreements on the repatriation or other disposition of these remains and objects.”

