A bloodstained sweatshirt found hanging on a bush in Athol allegedly links Kevin D. Hamel to the killing of a 27-year-old Leominster woman whose partially clothed body was found Nov. 11 near the city’s water treatment plant, according to court records.

Hamel pleaded not guilty to killing Kelsey Clifford during an arraignment in Orange District Court on Tuesday and is being held without bail.

According to an Athol police report filed in court, the 23-year-old Hamel is the last person to see Clifford alive. He was also captured by a surveillance camera getting out of the passenger side of Clifford’s Acura RSX car at a Cumberland Farms, where he purchased a pack of Newport cigarettes before returning to the car around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 11, police wrote.