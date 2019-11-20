A bloodstained sweatshirt found hanging on a bush in Athol allegedly links Kevin D. Hamel to the killing of a 27-year-old Leominster woman whose partially clothed body was found Nov. 11 near the city’s water treatment plant, according to court records.
Hamel pleaded not guilty to killing Kelsey Clifford during an arraignment in Orange District Court on Tuesday and is being held without bail.
According to an Athol police report filed in court, the 23-year-old Hamel is the last person to see Clifford alive. He was also captured by a surveillance camera getting out of the passenger side of Clifford’s Acura RSX car at a Cumberland Farms, where he purchased a pack of Newport cigarettes before returning to the car around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 11, police wrote.
“No one exits the driver’s side door of Ms. Kelsey Clifford’s vehicle while Hamel is inside making the purchase,’’ police wrote. “Hamel returned to Ms. Kelsey Clifford’s vehicle and re-entered the passenger side front seat and the car left the area.”
Clifford’s body was found about six hours later neat the treatment plant on Jones Street. She sustained stab wounds to the left side of her face and the back of her head.
Around 4:35 p.m. on the day Hamel’s body was found, a resident found a bloodstained sweatshirt hanging on a bush on Leonard Street, which is about a mile equidistant from where Clifford is believed to have been murdered and from Hamel’s residence on Silverlake Street, police wrote.
A State Police forensic scientist tested the bloodstains on the sweatshirt and found DNA evidence of Clifford’s blood and DNA evidence that Hamel had worn the sweatshirt, police wrote. It was at that point that police charged Hamel with killing Clifford, authorities said.
The case remains under investigation by Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan’s office along with Athol police and State Police.
John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.