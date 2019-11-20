Boston police officers and first responders worked quickly Monday evening to save a man who was lying on the slippery edge of an East Boston rooftop and threatening to jump, police said.

Officers responded to a call about a man who was threatening to jump off a five-story residential building on Shelby Street at 5:44 p.m. Monday, Boston police said in a statement Wednesday.

When officers arrived at the building, they quickly went to the roof and saw the man lying on the edge of the rooftop beyond a small railing. The edge was wet and slippery, so the officers rushed to grab the man and ensure that he would not fall off, police said.