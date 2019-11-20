Boston police officers and first responders worked quickly Monday evening to save a man who was lying on the slippery edge of an East Boston rooftop and threatening to jump, police said.
Officers responded to a call about a man who was threatening to jump off a five-story residential building on Shelby Street at 5:44 p.m. Monday, Boston police said in a statement Wednesday.
When officers arrived at the building, they quickly went to the roof and saw the man lying on the edge of the rooftop beyond a small railing. The edge was wet and slippery, so the officers rushed to grab the man and ensure that he would not fall off, police said.
Additional officers, firefighters, and emergency medical services came to the scene and the first responders worked together to bring the man over the railing and back to safety, police said.
The man, whose identity has not been released, was taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation.
