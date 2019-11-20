A culinary arts teacher at an agricultural and technical high school in Danvers was arrested Wednesday afternoon on sexual assault charges, authorities said.

Robert Vandenbulcke, 62, is charged with two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14. He is due to be arraigned Thursday in Salem District Court, Danvers police said in a statement.

Vandenbulcke was taken into custody at his home in Salisbury by State Police following a week-long investigation, according to statement from the Danvers Police Department.