A culinary arts teacher at an agricultural and technical high school in Danvers was arrested Wednesday afternoon on sexual assault charges, authorities said.
Robert Vandenbulcke, 62, is charged with two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14. He is due to be arraigned Thursday in Salem District Court, Danvers police said in a statement.
Vandenbulcke was taken into custody at his home in Salisbury by State Police following a week-long investigation, according to statement from the Danvers Police Department.
Police began investigating Vandenbulcke on Nov. 12 after a parent of a student at Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical High School reported an incident that allegedly occurred at the school.
School officials were made aware of the criminal investigation on Nov. 13, at which time Vandenbulcke was immediately placed on administrative leave, Superintendent Heidi Riccio said in a statement Wednesday.
“The safety and well-being of our students are our top priorities,” Riccio said in the statement. “Essex Tech is cooperating fully with the Danvers Police Department and the school has launched its own investigation into the matter.”
The incident is under investigation.
No further information was available Wednesday evening.
