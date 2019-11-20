“On Friday, November 22nd the Worcester Beer Garden will be partnering with The Greg Hill Foundation to hold a fundraiser for the family of fallen Worcester Fire Fighter, Lt. Jason Menard,” the notice said. “Worcester Beer Garden is opening its doors and providing delicious food along with a percentage of all alcohol sales for the night.”

In a statement posted to the acelevelevents.com website, benefit organizers confirmed the band’s appearance at the fundraiser slated for Worcester Beer Garden on Franklin Street. The event is sold out.

The Dropkick Murphys will appear at a benefit Friday for the family of Worcester Fire Lieutenant Jason Menard, who died heroically while battling a four-alarm blaze in his city last week.

The statement said “all proceeds will go directly to the Menard Family.”

Organizers also said the band will play an acoustic set.

“We are excited to announce that The Dropkick Murphys are being added to the event!,” the statement said. “They will be performing an acoustic set and donating their time for the fundraiser. We look forward to seeing everyone on Friday!”

Donations to the family of 39-year-old Menard, who leaves a wife and three children, can be made here. More than $229,000 had been raised as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Greg Hill Foundation website.

In a separate development, Jeanine Belcastro Went, executive director of the Higher Education Consortium of Central Massachusetts, confirmed that several Worcester-area colleges have offered free tuition to Menard’s young children if they’re admitted to any of the schools when they get older.

“As they did for [fallen Worcester] Firefighter [Christopher] Roy’s daughter ... last year, the colleges have once again offered a tuition waiver for deceased firefighter Lt. Menard’s children, upon acceptance to one of our regional institutions,” Went said via e-mail.

She also forwarded a note signed by Assumption College President Francesco Cesareo, who chairs the consortium, that she hand-delivered to Worcester Fire Chief Michael LavoieQ informing him of the schools’ offer.

The letter said consortium colleges “would like to be part of the community effort to support the Menard family” and “are offering his children a waiver of full undergraduate tuition for each of them to earn a degree upon acceptance should they apply to one of our institutions at the time they are ready to apply for college.”

The free tuition offer stands for Anna Maria College; Assumption College; Becker College; Clark University; College of the Holy Cross; Quinsigamond Community College; Worcester Polytechnic Institute; and Worcester State University, according to the letter.

“Additionally, MCPHS University has offered free graduate degree tuition on the Worcester campus to each of the children,” the note said. “In your contact with the Menard family, please let them know that his children, their mother, or someone else from the family should contact the appropriate colleges/universities at the time of each child’s application to discuss details at that time.”

The consortium, the letter said, “is proud to support the Worcester Fire Department and the Menard Family during this time of grief. The Menard family is in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time, as are the firefighters of this wonderful community.”

