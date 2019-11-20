According to the statement, “the Inspectional Services Department launched an investigation into the complaints and video of rodent infestation at the Dunkin Donuts located at 13 Maverick St. East Boston. After reviewing the video an inspector was immediately dispatched to the location to conduct a full compliance inspection of the establishment.”

The busy Dunkin’ Donuts location in East Boston’s Maverick Square was closed Tuesday following a complaint of a rodent infestation, according to the city’s Inspectional Services Department.

Nothing like seeing a bunch of rats to get you in the mood for breakfast. https://t.co/8rhtoyO7AT — NBC10Boston Rob (@NBCBostonRob) November 20, 2019

The inspector found violations, including visible soils on an ice machine; small flies present in the dining area and in the back of the establishment; debris, clothing, and other items strewn about an alleyway; weather stripping that was too high on the bottom of a rear door; and flooring behind equipment and under countertops “solid with heavy build up and other debris,” the statement said.

“While working with the department, the manager of the establishment has decided to close until all violations are corrected and approved by the department,” ISD said.

It’s unclear when it will reopen.

No one answered Wednesday when a reporter placed a call to a number listed for the restaurant.

“The health and safety of customers is our top priority,” said a statement from Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. “We take this matter very seriously, and upon learning of the issue, the restaurant was immediately closed. The franchisee who independently owns and operates the Dunkin’ location at 13 Maverick Square is taking immediate steps to ensure the restaurant meets our stringent food safety and quality standards. The store will remain temporarily closed until the issue is corrected.”

