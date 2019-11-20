Officers responded to the park for a report of an assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon at 1:38 a.m., Brookline Police Lieutenant Philip Harrington said.

The victim was identified by authorities as Nicolas “Cole” Kern.

The fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old man at the Amory Playground early Tuesday morning was Brookline’s first homicide since 2006, according to police.

The victim was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in serious condition, Harrington said.

He later died “following extensive medical treatment” at the hospital, according to the Norfolk district attorney’s office.

Kern was a resident of Brookline, officials said.

As of Wednesday morning, no arrests had been made.

One resident who lives nearby, who did not want her name published, said she was shocked when she learned that someone had been stabbed in the park. She said the neighborhood is generally quiet and safe.

“People joke that nothing ever happens in Brookline,” she said. “It’s scary.”

