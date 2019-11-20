Witnesses have testified that Trump asked for the investigations at the same time that the administration was withholding a coveted White House meeting from Ukraine’s president and US military aid that Ukraine badly needed to resist Russian aggression.

Democrats are investigating whether to impeach Republican President Trump for pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rival Democrat Joe Biden and a debunked theory that the Ukrainians, not the Russians, meddled in the 2016 US presidential election.

Gordon Sondland, US ambassador to the European Union, delivered highly anticipated testimony Wednesday morning in the House impeachment hearings.

Two more witnesses are expected Wednesday afternoon.

Here’s what you missed from Sondland’s testimony:

Sondland brings the case closer to Trump

Sondland said he worked with President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani on the Ukraine pressure campaign at the “express direction” of Trump and pushed a “quid pro quo” with Ukraine because it was what Trump wanted.

“Mr. Giuliani was expressing the desires of the president of the United States, and we knew that these investigations were important to the president,” Sondland testified of his dealings with Trump’s personal attorney.

“We worked with Giuliani because the president directed us to do so,” Sondland said. “We did not want to work with Mr. Giuliani. Simply put, we played the hand we were dealt.”

Sondland says yes, there was a quid pro quo

“I know that members of this Committee have frequently framed these complicated issues in the form of a simple question: Was there a ‘quid pro quo?’ As I testified previously, with regard to the requested White House call and White House meeting, the answer is yes.”

Sondland says he kept people in the loop

Sondland said he kept Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other top administration officials aware of his dealings with Ukraine on the investigations Trump sought.

Sondland said he specifically told Vice President Mike Pence he “had concerns” that US military aid to Ukraine “had become tied” to the investigations.

“Everyone was in the loop,” Sondland testified in opening remarks. “It was no secret.”

By late Wednesday morning, a top aide to Pence said the conversation Sondland described with Pence “never happened.”

Pompeo, who was in Brussels on Wednesday attending a NATO foreign ministers meeting, ignored shouted questions from reporters about Sondland’s testimony three times.

Republican lashes out

Devin Nunes, the GOP ranking member on the committee, again pushed the discredited theory that the Ukrainians meddled on behalf of the Democrats in the 2016 elections — and suggested that was why Trump “may be very upset with the Ukraine.”

“The thing that the Democrats have been unwilling to accept is that their operatives got campaign dirt from Ukrainians in the 2016 election,” he said. “They just can’t get over that the president would send his personal attorney over there to try to get to the bottom of that.”

He also lashed out, in general, at the hearings, saying, “This impeachment is not helping the American people. It’s not a legitimate use of taxpayer dollars, and it’s definitely not improving our national security.”

He charged that the Democrats have “exploited the Intelligence Committee for political purposes for three years, culminating in these impeachment hearings. In their mania to attack the president, no conspiracy theory is too outlandish for the Democrats.”

Trump himself has called the inquiry a “kangaroo court.”

Sondland said the Ukraine efforts turned from ‘vanilla’ to insidious

In the beginning, Sondland said, “The request was very generic, for an investigation of corruption in a very vanilla sense.”

“As time went on, more specific items got added to the menu,” such as the investigations of a Ukrainian company that hired Biden’s son Hunter and the investigation of the 2016 elections, he said.

“Over this continuum it became more and more difficult to secure the White House meeting because more conditions were being placed on the White House meeting,” he said.

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.